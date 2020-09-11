Mr. James C. Williamson, Sr. of Jefferson, Georgia, died September 1, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa C. Williamson; Son: James Clifford (Casey) Williamson, Jr.; Daughter, Stephanie (DeShay) Pittman; Siblings: Gwendolyn Agard, Helen (James) Varnum, Janice Smith and Jerry (Shirley) Williamson; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
At Mr. Williamson, Sr.'s request, no services will be held
GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, is in charge of the arrangements.