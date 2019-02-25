|
|
James Craig Edelen, 67, husband of Kendall Edelen, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. A native of Louisiana, he was preceded in death by his parents, George James Edelen and Linda Landry Edelen. Craig retired from the UGA Conference Center and Hotel. He was a member of Oconee Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children: Britton Edelen and Jack Edelen and two sisters: Lana Brennan (Charles Gaudry) and Debra Register (George). The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lord & Stephens West Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date in May once Britt and Jack return home from college. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019