James "Jim" Crowley
GREENSBORO - James "Jim" Crowley, age 71, passed away at Beacon Place with his wife by his side. In celebration of his life, Jim's family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Jim was born in Athens, Georgia to the late Harry Morton Crowley and Helen Sybil Farr Crowley. He was a sales representative for textile machinery to the trade. During his long career, Jim made many lasting friends among the textile community, many of whom kept in touch after his retirement.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Davis Crowley, son, Benjamin Crowley (Roshan) of Charlotte, daughter, Lee Crowley Yarber (Brian) of Madison and four grandchildren, Grace, Carlton, Megan and Ava. Jim is also survived by his sister, Linda Smith, of Washington, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorial donations be directed to the Triad Health Project, 801 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019