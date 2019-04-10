Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA
James Daniel Matthews


James Daniel Matthews
1937 - 2019
James Daniel Matthews Obituary
Lt. Col James Daniel "Dan" Matthews, 81, of Athens passed away on April 7, 2019, at his home in Talmadge Terrace.

He was born on April 9, 1937, to Howard Dailey Matthews and Helen Hurtubise Matthews in Orangeburg County, SC.

Dan graduated from UGA in 1959 and proudly served twenty-eight years in the United States Air Force.

He will be forever remembered by his wife Patsy Sailors-Matthews, two sons and two daughters from previous marriages, two grandchildren, and three "bonus" children, 10 "bonus" grandchildren and three "bonus" great grandchildren from his marriage to Patsy.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

The viewing will be Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at 12:30, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST, with the Rev. Richard Cathy officiating.

Interment to follow at Bethaven Cemetery at 4159 Nowhere Rd, Athens, GA.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
