1934 - 2020 James Darrell Jackson, 85, of Bogart, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born in Bogart Georgia on May 15, 1934, he was the son of the late James Everett Jackson and Cora Lee Huff Jackson and was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wera Nell Payne Jackson, his brother Clarence Jackson and his sister Annie Ruth Jackson. He was also preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Prince Payne (In-laws), his brother and sister in law Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Eades, his niece Tina Burgess and his son's wife Suzy Jackson. Darrell retired from Westinghouse where he was an active member of the Athens Westinghouse Salary Union. Darrell was an important part of the Bogart community where he served as a city council member and was a founding member of the Bogart Little League program. Darrell and his wife were longtime active members of Bogart United Methodist Church and were Bogart Citizens of the Year. Darrell loved the outdoors where he and Wera enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with family. He was a valued friend to many and demonstrated his love by action. Survivors include four sons: Kenneth Jackson of Lawrenceville, Ga., Terry (Ellen) Jackson of Bogart, Jim (Angie) Jackson of Zebulon, GA and John Martin (Paula) of Bogart; grandchildren: Ashleigh (Sean) Lennon, Dustin (Starr) Jackson, Catherine Chapin (Fritz), Maggie Jackson, Matthew (Megan) Jackson, James Jackson, and Gracie Martin; great-grandchildren: Hayleigh Clarke, JT Clarke, Ansleigh Lennon, John Thomas Lennon, Everett Jackson, Owen Jackson, Barrett Jackson; his brother and sisters in law: Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Payne, and Ellen Jackson; Nieces and Nephews: Paige Jackson, Michelle Poole (Ricky), Stanley Payne (Julie), Christie Morris (Wesley).
The family would like all of Darrell and Wera's friends to know that words cannot express our appreciation for the love and support that we received.
The family will gather at Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM for a procession to Evergreen Memorial Park. Anyone that would like to join in the procession is welcome. However, due to the current health situation, after arrival at the cemetery, we ask that you leave or remain in your vehicles during a private family service.
Arrangements by Lord & Stephens West. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020