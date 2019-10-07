|
1938 - 2019 Dr. James Davis Hall ended his battle with cancer on October 5, 2019. He will be buried in Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Jim was born in 1938 to Orville Duane Hall and Ruby Davis Hall in Athens, Georgia. He spent most of his life in Athens and graduated from Athens High School in 1956. He attended UGA and then graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry in 1963. While at Emory, he met and married Patricia Massari, who passed away from lupus in 1968. He served in the US Air Force for two years in the dental care unit in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Jim met his second wife, Tommie Story, at Athens Country Club in a couples twilight golf tournament and they married in December 1973. She had three children, which he adopted a few years later. He practiced dentistry at the Medical Center of Athens at 1010 Prince Avenue for over 30 years until his son, Brian, took over in 1998. He was the Medical Center treasurer for ten years.
While growing up, Jim loved and participated in all sports at the YMCA and Athens High. He also loved to attend UGA basketball and football games. He served on the Board of the YMCA for 40 years, up until his death. He was a long-time member of Athens Country Club and played a good game of golf. Jim was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church, where he served with the Stephen Ministry.
He was also a member of the Clarke County Dental Society, Georgia Dental Association, Eastern District Dental Society, American Dental Association, Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and a graduate of the prestigious L.D. Pankey Institute.
Jim was a father, who connected his children with family, travel and the love of sports. He was also a great storyteller, using both humor and good life lessons.
Survivors include: his brother, O. Duane Hall Jr. (Janice), and his beloved wife Tommie Oxford Hall and three children Laura Hall, Marilyn Hall Adams (Jeff), and Brian Hall (Jill) and ten grandchildren Elijah Gabriel, Davis Gabriel, Camden Adams, Ella Adams, Matthew Hall (Caroline), Alec Hall (Anna), Charlie Hall (Hannah), Reece Hall, Jillian Hall, Natalie Kate Hall, one great-grandchild Levi Hall and one nephew Layton Hall (Kristina).
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Athens at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. Visitation of family will be on Tuesday, October 8 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home located at 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606.
The family expresses appreciation and gratefulness to the many friends and healthcare providers throughout his journey.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Athens YMCA at 915 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, GA 30606 or the First Baptist Church at 355 Pulaski Street, Athens, GA 30601.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019