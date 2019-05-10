Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel
Gardenview, GA
1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Donald Deadwyler Obituary
Mr. James Donald Deadwyler age 58, of Danielsville GA passed on Friday May 3, 2019

Survivors include his son; Joshua (Nancy) Deadwyler ; mother and father Lizzie and William Deadwyler ; sisters, Peggie Winters and Sandra Miller ; brother, Johnny Deadwyler and host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 1:00 P.M. from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 10, 2019
