James Donald "Donnie" Ingram Sr., 81, of Athens, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A native of Athens, Mr. Ingram was the son of the late Eli C. Ingram Sr. and Lou Ellen Thompson Ingram was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Joan Wilson Ingram; brother, Eli C. Ingram Jr. and sister, Jean Ingram Burke. He graduated from SW DeKalb High School in 1956 and married Sylvia Joan Wilson in 1958. Mr. Ingram was the founder, president and owner of Ingram Construction, which was established in 1964. He was a member of Central Baptist Church since the early 1960's and served as Chairman of Deacons.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he is survived by daughters, Donna Brewster and her husband, Ben and Monnie Allgood and her husband, Jimmy; son, Jim Ingram and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Matt and Clay Brewster, Justin and Jessica Allgood and Brad Ingram and Jennifer Ingram Tate; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Glosson and Rev. Rick Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Matt and Clay Brewster, Justin Allgood, Brad Ingram and sons-in-law, Ben Brewster and Jimmy Allgood.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Ingram Construction Company.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 720 Danielsville Rd., Athens, GA 30601.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.