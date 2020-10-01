1/1
James E. Winfrey
1939 - 2020
James Edward Winfrey, 81 of Athens, began his eternal journey Monday, September 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Winfrey; daughters, Lynn and Sonja Winfrey; grandchildren, Detronte Williams, Walter Bonds, Jr., Tianna Williams; great-grandchildren, Willow A. Bonds and Aubri B. Williams; siblings, Myrtis Warren, Kathyren Lumpkin, JoAnn (Jack) Ollie and Marion Louise (Robert) Burgess; sister-in-law, Sara M. Winfrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for 12 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Thursday, October 1st. The family will receive friends 6-7PM at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
