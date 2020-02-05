|
|
1923 - 2020 James George Cumuze, 96, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born in Opelika, Alabama and was the son of Greek immigrants, George Antonio and Celeste Balaka Cumuze from the island of Patmos, Greece.
In 1943, he married Ruth Ann Smith. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, arrived at Omaha Beach on the 4th day of the historic 1944 D-Day invasion. Following the war, he worked as a mechanic and in the service industry. He enjoyed working and continued until he was 87 years old. He retired to take care of his second wife, Zethyl Nash Benton, until her death.
He attended Joy Baptist Church, loved sports and was an avid UGA Football fan.
He is survived by his children: Sharon Carlisle, Pawleys Island, SC, Jackie Dill (Glen), Edisto Island, SC, Mike Cumuze (Teresa), Watkinsville, Erin Burns (Gary), Watkinsville, Bambi Cumuze (Mike), Watkinsville, Ryan Benton (Melanie), Danielsville, and Cheryl Benton, Athens.
Papa Jim was loved for his candid humor and sweet persona. "Ok dahlin'" "She was BEAUtiful" and "Go Dawgs" are some favorite catchphrases for his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Rd.
Thanks to the staff of St. Mary's Highland Hills for their attentiveness and loving care given.
Donations can be made to or Quilts of Valor.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020