1943 - 2019 Mr. James H. Knight, age 75, of Commerce, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Mr. Knight was born Meridian, Mississippi to the late Lewis and Amelia Knight. Besides parents, Mr. Knight was proceeded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Waldrop, and sister-in-law, Karen Knight. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962-1966 and served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Knight started First National Bank in Macon in 1966, then moved to First National Bank in Athens, where he served 34 years and retiring from SunTrust Bank as a Senior Vice President.
Survivors include wife Gloria Shelton Knight; daughter, Genelda Knight Bartling (Jay); son, James Howard Knight, Jr. (Robert); grandchildren, Amber Jean Bartling, A.J. Bartling, and Emma Knight; sister, Carolyn Knight; brothers, Charles Knight (Angela), Dewayne Knight, and Robbie Knight (Mev), as well as 11 nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Willie Shelton will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019