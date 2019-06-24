|
James H. Westphal, 76, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa after an extended illness.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Athens. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Athens or to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
Jim was born June 22, 1942 in Wyoming, Iowa, the son of Glen & Ruth (Heneke) Westphal. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was united in marriage to Julie Paulsen on May 5, 1973 in Rockford, Iowa.
Jim was a Quality Engineer most recently with Overhead Door. He was active in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, serving as treasurer and on the church council. Following retirement, he and Julie enjoyed traveling extensively. Jim also enjoyed watching and attending collegiate sporting events.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Julie; his daughter, Emily Westphal of Athens; his son and daughter-in-law, Curt & Melanie Westphal of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Pixie Westphal of Athens and Dylan and Hudson Westphal of Bettendorf; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra & Jerry Manwiller of Bondurant, Iowa and Mona & Dana Brenneman of Des Moines, Iowa; his brother, Chuck Westphal of Wyoming; several nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Mary Jane & Daryl Rockow of Mankato, Minnesota;
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019