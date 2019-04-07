Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Athens, GA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Holly Creek Baptist Church
James Hall Obituary
James Hall, age 71, of Atlanta, GA, passed away April 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, Interment in the church cemetery. Visitation, Monday, from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Survivors include: Daughter, Cynthia Hunt; step-daughters, Jocelyn and Torsha Stephens; brother, Rev. Franklyn Hall; 2 sisters, Sarah Johnson and Rev. Francestine Green; two grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
