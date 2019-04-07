|
James Hall, age 71, of Atlanta, GA, passed away April 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, Interment in the church cemetery. Visitation, Monday, from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Survivors include: Daughter, Cynthia Hunt; step-daughters, Jocelyn and Torsha Stephens; brother, Rev. Franklyn Hall; 2 sisters, Sarah Johnson and Rev. Francestine Green; two grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019