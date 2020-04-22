Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
James Harold Bradberry


1944 - 2020
James Harold Bradberry Obituary
1944 - 2020 James Harold Bradberry

James "Jim" Bradberry, 75, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in North High Shoals.

Jim was born December 17, 1944, in Bishop, Georgia to the late William and Gladys (Hayes) Bradberry.

Jim was a graduate of Oconee County High School and was employed for many years by General Time in Athens, Georgia.

Preceded in death by his parents and brothers William "Bill" Bradberry Jr. of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Robert "Bob" Bradberry of Madison, Georgia, Jim is survived by his brother Harry Bradberry, of North High Shoals; sister-in-law Liz Bradberry, of Madison, Georgia; nephew and caregiver Toby Bradberry, of North High Shoals; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In light of current circumstances, a family-and-close-friends-only ceremony will be held at Bishop Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, at 2 p.m., with interment to follow.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to High Shoals Christian Church, PO Box 70, High Shoals, GA 30645.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
