1929 - 2019 James "Henry" Shaw Sr, 90, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home in Athens, Ga." Henry was born in Honea Path, SC in Anderson County. He was the 7th of 8 children born to Henry Prue and Pearl Lindley Shaw. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Curtis P. Shaw and Thomas Harper Shaw and sisters Delma Shaw Reep, Clara Shaw Timmerman, Ruth Shaw Black and his Wife of 58 years Dorothy Lewis Shaw.
After serving in the United States Air Force Henry attended the University of Georgia under the GI Bill and graduated from the University in 1957 with a BFA in Art. After graduation, Henry moved his family to Atlanta where they lived briefly until 1961 before relocating back to Athens.
Henry worked as an Architectural Woodwork Draftsman for Athens Lumber Co. for 15 years before starting his own business in 1976. He owned and operated Lexington Design & Fixtures until 2010. Using his formal art training along with practical experience he became a gifted designer and artist.
Henry was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church since 2003 where he participated in the choir and was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. He was unabashed witness for Christ and eager to witness to any stranger he met. He was a dedicated husband, father and Grandfather. Henry was also an avid organic gardener long before it became popular. He was actively involved in Cedar Shoals High School Football Boosters Club.
Mr. Shaw is survived by his two children, daughter Susan Shaw Szenk, Olgierd B. Szenk of Athens and son James Henry Shaw, Jr. of Tampa FL, grandson Henry Thomas "Tom" Shaw, daughter in law, Ansley Harbin Shaw and great granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Shaw of Atlanta.
The Family will take visitors from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday December 13th at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home East on the Lexington Highway, the Funeral will be at 11 am Saturday December 14 at the Corinth Baptist Church at 2040 Belmont Road, Arnoldsville,GA. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on the Atlanta Highway.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019