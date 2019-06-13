Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
James Jacob Crumley


1931 - 2019 Obituary
James Jacob Crumley Obituary
James Jacob Crumley passed away June 11, 2019 after an extended illness. James was born December 14, 1931 to James Franklin Crumley and Annie Sorrow Crumley. He graduated from Colbert High School and joined the US Navy and loved it so that he made it his career and retired after 30 years of service. He served during the entirety of the Vietnam Conflict, Korean War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. After retiring, he made Pensacola, Florida his home for several years. He lived in Hendersonville, N.C. for a few years then retired to Madison County, Georgia. James's passion was gardening and sharing his produce with others. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Wade; three brothers, Ralph, John, and G.L. Crumley; and two sisters, Mae Draper and Margaret Mattox. James is survived by two sisters: Lois Scaffe (Jack) of Colbert and Barbara Causey (Eldred) of Clayton, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019
