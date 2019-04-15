Home

James Joseph "Joe" Shuler


James Joseph "Joe" Shuler Obituary
James Joseph "Joe" Shuler, 85, of Athens, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

A native of Webster, Jackson County, NC, Mr. Shuler was a son of the late Johnny Robert Shuler and Floyce Burroughs Shuler. He was employed as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Barnett Shoals branch of Athens First Bank and Trust. He was also a Little League and high school umpire. After retiring, he worked security at Russell Research Center. He served over 13 years in the National Guard, sang gospel music with the Friendship Quartet and was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Shuler was preceded in death by his sister, Elease Shuler Chambers.

Survivors include the love of his life for 66 years, Jean Fowler Shuler; children, Toni Owensby (Terry) of Watkinsville; Greg Shuler (Annette) of Fayetteville and Rusty Shuler of McDonough; precious pet Mickey; sister, Frances Shuler Dowdy of Rome; grandchildren, Kim Owensby Waters, Kelly Owensby Saxon (Travis), Savanna Shuler and Hannah Shuler; great-grandchildren, Thomas Lane Saxon, Taylor Saxon, Trevor Saxon, Drew Waters and Haley Waters.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
