|
|
1942 - 2020 James L. Morrison, 77, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 while watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats.
Jim was born December 28, 1942 in Owensboro, KY to the late James Morrison and Emma Ruth Ams Morrison. He graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and spent the majority of his career traveling in sales for men's clothing. After retirement, Jim worked part-time at George Gibson's Menswear in Athens. Jim was passionate about his Catholic faith, his family and University of Kentucky basketball. More importantly was the love he had for his wife, Marcia and their two daughters Lisa and Julie. Jim's enjoyment in life was supporting his daughters throughout their high school and collegiate athletic endeavors. He never wavered in his support for their goals and dreams. Ultimately, his love for his family helped him persevere through the final stages of his illness.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by, his aunts Mary Ellen and Thelma Ams and his sister, Sarah Morrison and niece, Annie Human.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Morrison, their two daughters, Lisa Tanner (Stewart) and Julie Coan (Brian); grandchildren, Mackenzie Tanner, Trey Tanner, Ryann Coan, and niece, Ellen Padgett.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m with a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassionate Care Hospice and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020