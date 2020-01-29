Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parish Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Morrison


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Morrison Obituary
1942 - 2020 James L. Morrison, 77, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 while watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats.

Jim was born December 28, 1942 in Owensboro, KY to the late James Morrison and Emma Ruth Ams Morrison. He graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and spent the majority of his career traveling in sales for men's clothing. After retirement, Jim worked part-time at George Gibson's Menswear in Athens. Jim was passionate about his Catholic faith, his family and University of Kentucky basketball. More importantly was the love he had for his wife, Marcia and their two daughters Lisa and Julie. Jim's enjoyment in life was supporting his daughters throughout their high school and collegiate athletic endeavors. He never wavered in his support for their goals and dreams. Ultimately, his love for his family helped him persevere through the final stages of his illness.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by, his aunts Mary Ellen and Thelma Ams and his sister, Sarah Morrison and niece, Annie Human.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Morrison, their two daughters, Lisa Tanner (Stewart) and Julie Coan (Brian); grandchildren, Mackenzie Tanner, Trey Tanner, Ryann Coan, and niece, Ellen Padgett.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m with a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassionate Care Hospice and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -