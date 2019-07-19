|
|
James L. "Mike" Robinson, Sr. 1935 - 2019 James L. "Mike" Robinson, Sr., 83 of Athens, began his eternal journey Monday, July 15, 2019.
He is survived by four children, Loretta (Dwight) Witcher, Jerrie (Terry) Barnett, James (Diane) Robinson Jr. and Bakari Robinson (Sheryl Griffin); granddaughter reared in the home, Ashley Roberts; one sister, Claudie Ruth Griffeth; 20 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Farmington. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, July 19th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 19, 2019