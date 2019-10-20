Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Athens
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Athens
James Michael "Jim" Warrner


1956 - 2019
James Michael "Jim" Warrner Obituary
1956 - 2019 James Michael "Jim" Warrner, 63, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born in Illinois, Mr. Warrner was a son of the late Robert Warrner and Elizabeth Salisbury Warrner. He was a 1978 graduate of Ball State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for the Social Security Administration for 37 years retiring in December 2014. While living in Indiana, Mr. Warrner was active in the Kiwanis Club serving as President and Lt. Governor. He was moderator and elder at Hazelwood Christian Church in Muncie, IN.

After moving to Georgia, Mr. Warrner joined the Classic City Lions Club and was a Vista volunteer through UGA in the "Know It Grow It" program, which taught middle schoolers about farming and its importance. He was currently attending First Christian Church of Athens where he was an elder and Sunday school teacher.

Survivors include his wife of 5 years, Judy Warrner of Athens; children, Douglas Warrner (Kaelyn) of Muncie, IN, Marlee Warrner of Edwardsburg, MI and Travis Warrner of Durham, NC; stepchildren, Honey Woods of Middletown, IN and Joshua Schoger of Port Orange, FL; brothers, Andrew Warrner and Harvey Warrner, both of Indiana, Thomas Warrner of Florida and Charles Warrner of Texas; sister, Jeane LaSpina of Indiana.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23 from 2-3 p.m. at First Christian Church of Athens with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. at the church. Revs. Justin Floyd and Stacy Pardue will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's honor may be made to a favorite .

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
