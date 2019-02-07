|
James "Jake" Morgan Cartey, 60, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Athens, he was the son of H.G. Sr. and June Cartey of Bishop. Jake was known for his tireless work ethic and spent over 40+ years taking care of the Iron Horse Farm which was previously operated by L.C. Curtis and Son and more recently the University of Georgia. Jake was a farmer, tractor mechanic, and metal fabricator and a friend to all who have spent time at the farm. He was also known throughout Georgia as "Snake" for his extensive knowledge and skills in buying and selling antiques, tools and collectibles. He found a passion late in life for designing and building metal artwork and garden sculptures. He was attending Prince Avenue Baptist Church and was a volunteer fireman for Oconee County. Survivors in addition to his parents include his three boys from Watkinsville; sons: Andrew Cartey and Wesley Cartey; and George "Robbie" LaCount; brothers: Grier Cartey, Jr., Fred Cartey, John Cartey and Barton Cartey and one grandson. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2PM at Oconee Chapel, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA with Rev. David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Oconee Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2019