1943 - 2020 James Phillip (Phil) Gibbs passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was the son of Clifford Reed Gibbs and James Furman Gibbs.
Phil was a graduate of Turner County High School (1961) and Auburn University, holding a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering (1965). He retired after 31 years from the Georgia Power Company as the Distribution and Operating Manager, Athens District. Afterwards, he became involved in real estate and property management for a number of years in Macon, GA; Athens, GA and Anderson, SC.
Phil was actively involved in coaching Little League football teams and AYO baseball activities at Satterfield Park, Athens, GA. He was a member of the Athens Whitehead Civitan Club and Clark County Wildlife Club for many years. He was a member of the GA National Guard from 1965-1971.
Phil is survived by his wife, Judith Ray Gibbs, two sons, Phillip Ray Gibbs (Phillip) and Mitchell Hardy Gibbs (Mitch), as well as grandchildren, Aiden Alyssa Gibbs and Mitchell Glen Gibbs, who all reside in Atlanta. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Gibbs Wilson and husband, Jimmy Wilson who reside in Sycamore, GA and brother, Clifford Gibbs (Cliff) and wife, Sheila Gibbs who reside in Tifton, GA.
Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020