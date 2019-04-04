|
James Phillip O'Connell, a long-time resident of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. James was born on November 23, 1947 and grew up travelling around the world as his father was a distinguished Colonel in the United States Air Force. James lived and went to schools in such exotic places as Tokyo, Japan, and Beirut, Lebanon, as well as California, Washington, D.C., Texas, and Ohio. As the saying goes, James was truly an 'Air Force Brat.' Largely influenced by his mother, Florence K. Jones, a 1937 graduate of Fordham University, James became a dedicated and successful student throughout life. James graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Old Dominion University and shaped his life around the study of Eastern Philosophy, as well as the purpose and meaning of life. For those who knew James, he was a friend to all and was always available to offer support and a helping hand. James considered himself a 'man about town' and cherished his adopted home in Athens. In particular, the Athens music scene was what made James 'tick' and he could talk for hours about his admiration for two of Athens' finest, the B-52's and REM. James is survived by his son, Staff Sergeant Joey O'Connell, daughter-in-law, Raz O'Connell, and granddaughter, Vivian O'Connell, of Fort Bragg, NC. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his older brother and 'Irish Twin', Dr. John O'Connell of Seattle, WA, and younger sister, Marty Stonerock of Orlando, FL. In addition, James is survived by three nieces, Marcelle O'Connell, Seattle, WA, Chelsea Stonerock, Orlando, FL, and Lisa Chiong, Port Saint Lucie, FL, nephew, John O'Connell Jr. of Portland, OR, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Blate, Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Rest in Peace, James, you will be with us always. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019