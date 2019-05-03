Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for James Philpot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Phillip "Phil" Philpot


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Phillip "Phil" Philpot Obituary
James Phillip "Phil" Philpot, 63, of Watkinsville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 after a brief illness.

Mr. Philpot was born in Carrollton, GA and was a graduate of Central High School and attended Gainesville College. He spent most of his life in the Athens area and enjoyed traveling for business and pleasure and tried to immerse himself into the local customs no matter where he traveled. He loved history and visiting as many Civil War sites and monuments as possible. He also loved sports, especially football. James was an avid University of Georgia football fan and supporter, as well as, Men's and Ladies' Basketball "Go Dawgs" and the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks. In an effort to recruit other fans, if James was attending a sporting event and had an extra ticket, he would give it to a student or other deserving person just to experience the game with them and foster their love of the sport. Mr. Philpot worked with his father and brother in the family roofing business, where he was able to visit 48 of the 50 states of America, before starting his own construction business, NRS Systems. He also taught college English in China and coached basketball there, and this is where he met and fell in love with his wife, Ruth and where he was voted most popular teacher for six years in a row. James was a proud Leo and enjoyed living in a foreign country, because he was always the center of attention. He was a wonderful man and lived a wonderful life and was loved greatly by his family and will be sadly missed!

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Philpot.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Philpot of Watkinsville; sons, Remy Philpot of Watkinsville and Jeffrey Drake of Athens; daughters, Heather Philpot of Washington State and Stephanie O'Neal; mother, Mildred Philpot of Carrollton; brother, Bobby Philpot (Linda) of Carrollton; sisters, Sheila Phillips of Carrollton (Bobby) and Lynn Worthington, Atlanta Area.

Visitation: 12:30 to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home, immediately followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Georgia Athletic Association for the football program, P.O. Box 1472, Athens, GA 30603.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now