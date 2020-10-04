Jim was born and grew up on the family farm in Lee County, GA, son of Robert A. Clay, Sr. and Eddye Hooks Clay. He spent his early days tending to the many acres of cotton and peanuts that they grew and enjoying family life with his siblings. Living furthest from the school, Jim first showed his responsibility and leadership attributes as a young student as he was tapped to drive the county school bus, picking up fellow schoolmates on the way.
He graduated North Georgia College, studying biology, which led him to The Medical College of Georgia, where he earned his medical degree in 1953. He joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for 5 years at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. It was a point of distinction for him to be a part of the Brooks School of Aerospace Medicine, also in San Antonio. Beginning in 1959, this was the site of scientific research on the potential effects of space travel on the human body. The research carried out here was an integral part of the US Man-in-Space effort, which culminated in the Apollo missions of the late 1960s.
He moved to Athens in 1963, where he served as Medical Director of the Laboratory at Athens General Hospital until his retirement from Athens Regional Medical Center in 1998, after 35 years.
Throughout his adult life, Jim spent countless hours flying his Beechcraft Bonanza airplane, among others, as he was not only an avid pilot, but also a flight instructor. He once flew across the United States on a round trip flight with his daughter Dawn, and often flew his plane to vacation spots rather than driving.
He spent his last 50 years on his acreage in Athens, where he loved to be on the land, running his tractor, tending to the pond and enjoying all the wildlife that shared the property with he and his beloved wife of 24 years, Judy. Jim died peacefully in his home. He was both a gentleman and a gentle man and will be remembered as such by all who knew him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Carolyn Clay Daniel (George).
He is survived by his wife Judith Barlett Clay, siblings who include Robert A. Clay, Jr (Betty Ann), Evelyn Clay Hicks (Howard), his daughter Autumn Dawn Clay, his son James Dusk Clay (Lisa), and stepchildren Philip (Niki) Verrastro, Jennifer Verrastro and Debra Lorance, and grandsons Justin Victor Clay, James Robert Clay, Gavin Verrastro and Levi Verrastro, as well as nieces, Carol Ann Peak, Christy (Rob) Liedberg, Camille Sachtleben (Tom), Melody Sheffield (Jim).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or The Classic Center Cultural Foundation in memory of Dr. James R. Clay. A private family service will be held at a later date.
