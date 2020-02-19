|
1955 - 2020 James Roden Claxton, Jr. entered into his eternal home on February 16, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on October 4, 1955, in Millen, Georgia to the late James Roden Claxton, Sr. and Julia Thomas Claxton. He graduated from Sardis-Girard-Alexander High School in 1973. He was a 1975 graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a 1977 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agronomy. He was past president of the Madison Lyons Club, past president of Seed Production Inc. (Pennington Enterprises), and past president of JWC Enterprises. He had worked in the seed industry for over 40 years and was currently employed by Athens Seed Company, Watkinsville, Georgia. James previously served as a member of the Gideons International Organization. He had been serving as pastor of Springs of Life Fellowship in Arnoldsville, Georgia from 2010 until the time of his death.
James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wanda Teat Claxton, sons: Dylan (Leanna), Jordan, granddaughter and "apple of his eye", Naomi Grace, his mother, Julia Claxton Smith of Girard, Georgia, sisters: Charla Lunsford (Wes) of Cumming, Georgia, and Frances Jobmann (Brian) of Johns Creek, Georgia; sisters-in-law: Pat Cathcart (Tom) of Gainesville, Georgia, Cindy Griffith (Bosie) of Jefferson, Georgia, Karen Smith of Coolidge, Georgia, brother- in- law: Chip Clark Warren(Myles) of Huntington, Beach, California, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, James is preceded in death by his step father, Charles Smith, and step brothers: Craig Smith and Mike Smith.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. James Splichal and staff of University Cancer and Blood Center and Dr. Robert Byrne and the staff of Athens Area Urology for their diligent care during James' extended illness.
Lord & Stephens West of Watkinsville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6:00- 9:00 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens West. Interment will be at Athens Memory Gardens. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020