James S. Mitchell, 37, of Conyers, died May 2, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Thankful Baptist Church. Interment in Clark Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Hazel Mitchell; father, James Faust; sisters, Shirley Lester, Diane Mitchell, and Sherry Mitchell; brother, Antonio Mitchell and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 10, 2019