James Steed Buckler, 87 of Athens, passed away January 31, 2019, after a short illness.
Mr. Buckler was born on April 27, 1931 in Moline, IL to the late, William E. Buckler and Mary E. Steed Buckler. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Mr. Buckler was a veteran of the Korean Conflict when he met and married Anne Brisbane Croft on Sept. 2, 1958. He was the president of Buckler Enterprises, Inc.
A Celebration of his life will be held at the families home, on March 16, 2019, 3:00pm to 6:00pm.
Mr. Buckler is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne Croft Buckler of Athens; daughters; Carol (Matt) Simmons of Bradenton, FL, Susan (Kevin) Andrews of Arlington, TX, Julie Chastain of Marietta, GA; sons, Steven (Nancy Wilson) of Jacksonville, FL, Donald of Tampa, FL, Gregory (Lisa Brock) of Athens, David of TN; 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica Rivera) Buckler of Jacksonville, FL, Sam Buckler (Mitch) Kight of Jacksonville, FL, Abby Buckler of New York, NY, Lucas Buckler of Tampa, FL, Thomas (Christine) Buckler of Atlanta, Sarah Buckler (Sean) Hogan of St. Augustine, FL, Jordan Buckler (Brad) Plunkett of Atlanta, Ryan Simmons of Bradenton, FL, Eric Simmons of Florida, Anna Buckler (Nick) Galeotti of Marietta, GA, Brian Buckler of Marietta, Heather Andrews (Shane) Godwin of Grand Prairie, TX, Emily Andrews of Arlington, TX; 3 great grandsons, Austin, Aiden and Ashton Buckler of Jacksonville, FL.
Mr. Buckler was preceded in death by son, Alan Steed Buckler; brother, Bill Buckler and grandson, Blake Wilson Buckler.
In Lieu of flowers, friends and family send donations to or Fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019