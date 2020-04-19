|
1928 - 2020 James T. "JT" Appling passed away peacefully in his home on April 1, 2020. He was born in the Simston District of Oglethorpe County on Nov. 6, 1928. He graduated from Meson Academy in Lexington, Ga and was a lifelong resident of Oglethorpe County. He was a member of the Masons and a life long member of Glade United Methodist Church in Carlton, Georgia. He worked at General Time-Westclox in Athens for over 39 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Helen Burt, on November 8, 1947.
He is preceded in death by Mary Helen, his father, Minnie V Appling and his mother Sara Yeargin Appling Faust. He is survived by son, Michael (Alicia)and daughter, Donna Witherill (Jay). He had 4 grandchildren, Kris and Emily Appling, Andrea Quinn (Clay) and Ami Spayd (Scott) and 2 great grand children, Wyatt and Waylon Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Glade United Methodist Church, 1735 Lexington Carlton Rd, Carlton, Ga. 30627. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Lord & Stephens East, Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020