James Thomas Strickland, 86, of Winterville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
The son of the late Euel Thomas Strickland and Roberta Thompson Strickland, James served his country in the United States Navy and worked at Oliver Rubber Company. This past December, James and his wife, Evelyn S. Strickland, celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Strickland; sisters: Betty and Florene; his son, Stacy; two granddaughters: Ruth and Lindsey and a daughter in law, Darlene Strickland (Tommy).
James is survived by his wife and five children: Barry Strickland, Carol (Tim) Hale, Cathy (Mike) Brown, Tommy Strickland, Tammy (Brandon) Watkins and daughter in law, Tricia Strickland. He is also survived by two brothers, Curtis and Donald Strickland, twenty-four grandchildren, and twenty-five great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Oconee Chapel on Highway 53 in Watkinsville. A reception will follow the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019