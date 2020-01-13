Home

Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
James Thomas Williamson


1938 - 2020
James Thomas Williamson Obituary
1938 - 2020 Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. James Thomas Williamson, age 81, Athens, Georgia, (South Jackson Community), who passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Mr. Williamson was the son of the late Sol and Carrie Mae Beckham Williamson. Mr. Williamson was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Eatonton, Georgia and was a retired Line Inspector with Georgia Power Company. Mr. Williamson was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Barber Williamson.

Survivors include his daughters, Lynn Smith and her husband Ronnie of Athens, Bobbie Jean Morgan and her husband Danny of Nicholson, Donna Greenway and her husband Tony of Vidalia, son, James Thomas Williamson II of Athens; sisters, Mary Brown, Barbarann Mead and Sue Shipp all of Vidalia; brother, John Walter Williamson of Vidalia; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Reverend David Sharpton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, Georgia.

The visitation will be held on Monday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
