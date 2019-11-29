Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Comer, GA
James Wayne Davenport


1952 - 2019
James Wayne Davenport Obituary
1952 - 2019 Mr. James Wayne Davenport, 67, of Athens, died Friday, November 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Comer. Public viewing will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include sons, Kendrick Johnson, Sr. and Dwight Watkins; sisters, Bertha Winfrey, Geneva Hodges and Barbara Perry; brothers, Walter Davenport, Willie Davenport, Raymond Davenport and Harold Davenport; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
