1952 - 2019 Mr. James Wayne Davenport, 67, of Athens, died Friday, November 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Comer. Public viewing will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Kendrick Johnson, Sr. and Dwight Watkins; sisters, Bertha Winfrey, Geneva Hodges and Barbara Perry; brothers, Walter Davenport, Willie Davenport, Raymond Davenport and Harold Davenport; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 29, 2019