James Weldon Stewart
1939 - 2020
James Weldon Stewart, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Arnoldsville, Mr. Stewart was a son of the late Robert Marvin Stewart and Ulma Jones Stewart. He served as the Mayor of Arnoldsville for over 30 years and was active with the Arnoldsville Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Stewart was a previous member of the Oglethorpe County JC's and served as a chairman with the Oglethorpe County Board of Education. He worked as a barber for over 50 years and played Santa Claus in both Athens and Oglethorpe County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Carter.

Survivors include two siblings, Hosea Stewart of Coolidge, Arizona and Jeanette Parham of Tallahassee, Florida; three children, Dean Stewart (Patricia) and their son, Jackson, of Arnoldsville-Wolfskin DMZ; Leigh Bagwell (Kenny) of Winterville, their daughter, Ashley Carter (Jared) and grandchildren, Samuel, Aubrey and Emerson of Thomasville; Jamaal Stewart (Amanda) and their children, Logan and Elias of the Arnoldsville greater economic impact zone.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Arnoldsville City Cemetery with visitation starting at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arnoldsville Baptist Church, 240 Yancey Road, Arnoldsville, GA 30619.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
