Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1010 S Lumpkin St
Athens, GA
James Wentzel


1933 - 2019
James Wentzel Obituary
1933 - 2019 SFC, Ret., James Wentzel, Jr., peacefully left to be with his Lord on October 14, 2019. Born 18 Apr 1933 he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, June Marie Wentzel nee Clausen, son, James Jay Wentzel and parents, James Wesley and Maude Sweazey Wentzel. Survivors include a son, Kenneth M. Wentzel, daughter Victoria Wentzel-Harris, grandson Jeremy Chapman, and four great-grandchildren, Kayla Rayne, Skylar Emily, Bearet River and Summer Breeze Chapman. He retired after 22 1/2 years in the Regular Army serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Visitation followed by a service With Pastor Greg Michael officiating, will begin at 2 pm, Oct 20, 2019 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1010 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30605. Interment will follow the service at Oconee Memorial Park, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
