Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
James (J. R.) Whitley


1944 - 2019
James (J. R.) Whitley Obituary
James (J. R.) Whitley, age 75, passed away, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Athens Regional Hospital.

Mr. Whitley was born in Newton County and had lived in Oconee County for the past 22 years. He received his Associate's Degree from Athens Technical College and was a member of the Methodist faith. J.R. retired from Wellington Leisure Products after 36 years of service.

Mr. Whitley is survived by his wife, Marie Payne Whitley of Watkinsville, formerly of Greene County; 3 sons; 1 step-son; 1 grandchild; sister, Peggy Cook (Stanley) of Covington.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Mr. Dennis Bryant officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 5, 2019
