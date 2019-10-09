|
1952 - 2019 James Willingham, age 67, of Athens, GA passed October 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday October 10, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his devoted and dedicated wife, Rosetta Terrell Willingham; two daughters, Latasha Willingham and her children, Lyric and Autumn Barnett and Tiffany (Otis) Teasley and their children, Courtney and Jeremiah Teasley; a devoted step- son, Terrell (Karina) Tetteh and their children, Kashmere and Kaden.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019