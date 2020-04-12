|
1947 - 2020 Mr. James Willis Faulkner, age 72, of Winder, GA died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home with his family. He was born in Jackson County to the late Ulee Faulkner and Gladys Faulkner Smith.
Mr. Faulkner was baptised at an early age and faithfully served as Chairman of the Deacon Board at Homer First Baptist Church until his health began to decline.
He graduated from Bryan High School in Jefferson, GA. After high school, he entered the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
After returning home, he worked at Westinghouse and attended Athens Technical School. Upon graduating from Athens Technical School. He worked at Georgia Power for 29 years. At the time of his retirement, he was working as a Power Delivery Specialist in the Fleet Engineering Department in Forest Park, GA. He also retired from the Army National Guard.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Loleta Faulkner; daughters, Tracie Faulkner and Vickie Scotland of Winder; sisters, Rosemary Gantt (Herbert) of Forsyth, GA; Gwendolyn Faulkner-Holley of Conyers, GA; Esther Faulkner of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Dremessia Coursey, Kailah Faulkner, Brandon and Brittin Johnson; great-grandchild, Alina Johnson; aunt, Louise Moss, Athens, GA; uncle, Jarrett (LaVonda) Washburn, Asheville NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to the entire staff at the University Cancer & Blood Center in Athens.
The public viewing will be held 2-4PM on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Gardenview Funeral Chapel . A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from the Homer First Baptist Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020