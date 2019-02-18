|
|
Jane Earl O'Farrell, age 93, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born to the late Dr. H.L Earl and Ella Berry Earl in Jewel, Georgia on May 30, 1925.
Jane grew up in Sparta, Georgia and enjoyed spending summers with her family in Clayton, GA. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Georgia, where she studied music. She was also a member of the Mortar Board National Honor Society. After graduation, she loved being a music teacher, and took pleasure in watching her students grow.
Jane sang in the choir at Athens First United Methodist Church, where she met Hugh R. O'Farrell. They married after WWII in 1947 when she was 22 years old. The couple traveled the world with the military, living in Washington, D.C., Paris, Hawaii and Vermont before settling back to Athens, GA, where they continued to live their lives together while raising their children. Jane's family and church were her passion and delight. She always enjoyed throwing and hosting parties for military guests and family. In later years, Jane worked to master personal computers, using them to write her biography. Jane and Hugh were married for 37 years before his passing in 1984.
Jane was blessed to find love again with John Henkel, of Athens, GA. They spent Jane's last years enjoying golf tournaments, family and each other's company.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Hugh R. O'Farrell, and her siblings Eleanor Beryl Earl, John Franklin Earl, and Ethel Earl Morgan. She is survived by her partner John Henkel, and her three children, Ruth Fritts (Atlanta, GA), Anne LaFramboise (Suquamish, WA), and Hugh O'Farrell (Marietta, GA). She also leaves behind four grandchildren who were the lights of her life, David Fritts, and Connor, Logan and Kylie O'Farrell, as well as a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her final years, especially Patti Pugh.
Visitation hours at Bernstein's Funeral Home, Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA will be 2:00-4:00 pm Thursday 2/21. A celebration of Jane's life will take place Friday, 2/22, 1:00 pm at Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to Athens First United Methodist Church, Athens, GA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the O'Farrell family.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019