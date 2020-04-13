|
1930 - 2020 Jane Gwynn Keane, born November 11, 1930, entered the Glory of the Lord's presence on April 6, 2020.
Originally from Fort Gaines, Georgia, Jane attended Shorter College and was graduated from The University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in English, where she was awarded the Phi Beta Kappa key for academic excellence. After teaching high school English in the mid-1950s in Patterson, GA, she moved to New York City. From there, she accepted a job in Samsun, Turkey, teaching English as a Second Language. She taught the same subject using a curriculum she designed at Columbia University in New York. It was in Turkey that she met her husband, Raymond A. Keane, Jr., who was serving as an officer in the U.S. Army. After marrying in Columbus, Georgia, the couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and then on to Athens, Georgia, where they reared a family of four daughters: Mary Kennon Keane of Athens, GA; Jennifer Ewing Keane of Austin, TX; Joann Catherine Keane Kellum (Ray) of Signal Mountain, TN; and Margaret Erie Keane Gurley (Gus) of Santa Barbara, CA.
Jane is survived by her daughters and one granddaughter, Emma Catherine Kellum, of Washington, D.C., as well as nieces and nephews. Jane and Ray also lived at various times in Forest, MS; Gainesville, GA; Wilmington, NC; and Mount Holly, NJ, before retiring to her hometown.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, L.L. Gwynn of Norfolk, VA, and Annie Erie Brown Gwynn, of Fort Gaines, GA, as well as by her two sisters, Ann Gwynn Johnson of Columbus, GA, and Jean Gwynn Mercer of Cordele, GA.
Special thanks for the loving care of the 6th floor staff of Alexian Village, Signal Mountain, TN, and Chrystal Daniels and Tan Turner of Fort Gaines, GA. Jane was a devoted Christian. Her final earthly resting place will be the family plot in New City Cemetery in Fort Gaines, Georgia. An accomplished creative writer herself, Jane loved literature, especially the art of the short story. As a lifelong animal lover, Jane Keane rescued dogs, kittens, and even injured wildlife, and never met a stray cat she did not feed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020