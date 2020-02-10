|
|
1946 - 2020 Jane Perkerson LeMaster was born on February 25, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Andy LeMaster; daughter-in-law, Wendy LeMaster; granddaughter, Ansley LeMaster; and brother, Edgar Perkerson.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Hoyt LeMaster; son, Bob LeMaster; mother, Lucy Perkerson; and father, Edgar J. Perkerson. Jane's compassion for others and bright sense of humor was a guiding light, even through hard times.
Growing up in the Atlanta area, Jane kept busy as a member of the Girl Scouts and enjoyed playing school with friends (good practice for her future career as an educator). She graduated from Cross Keys High School, class of 1964.
After high school, Jane studied home economics at North Georgia College where she met her husband to be, Hoyt LeMaster. As newlyweds, Jane and Hoyt moved to Toccoa, GA where they began their family and raised their two sons.
Along with her BA from North Georgia College, Jane went on to attain advanced degrees in education from Brenau University (all while being the greatest Mom ever and working full time). Jane taught 2nd grade at Eastanollee Elementary in the Stephens County School System for 26 years. Her patience and gentle loving nature was a constant thread throughout her teaching career.
After retiring, Jane and Hoyt enjoyed years of traveling to see Andy's band perform and to attend UGA football games with Bob and Wendy. Over the past few years, Jane found a new home in Athens, GA where she enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, reading, and crocheting. In a short time, she created a beautiful, warm, and welcoming home in Athens.
Jane will be remembered and forever cherished as a nurturing mother and grandmother, a caring sister, a loyal friend, and a sharp wit. Her kind, humble, gracious, and gentle nature brought much love and joy to her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Gardens in Toccoa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to , P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202 or online at donate.lls.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020