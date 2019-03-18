Home

Jane Schley


1953 - 2019
Jane Schley Obituary
Jane Schley, age 65, of Athens, GA, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019.

Born in Miami, FL, she graduated in 1973 from Barry University in FL and married her husband, Ronald, in 1975. She taught high school, managed school lunch programs and retired from the US Postal Service in 2015.

She was a kindhearted, giving person who was loved by family and friends. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed traveling, shopping and spending time with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald Schley of Athens, GA, her son Christopher Schley of NJ, her daughter, Katherine Schaefer of Watkinsville, GA, her granddaughter, Haley, her mother, Theresa Franzo , sister Theresa Franzo, sister, Ev Franzo, and brother, Paul Franzo, of FL, her brother, Ken Franzo, of Alpharetta, GA, and many beloved friends.

The family is planning a private celebration of her life in Florida.

The Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
