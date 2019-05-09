|
Jane Strickland Hanley, 64, of Royston, formerly of Watkinsville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
A native of Royston, Ms. Hanley was the daughter of Docia Thomas Strickland of Royston and the late A. Jackson Strickland. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School, North Georgia College and the University of Georgia. Ms. Hanley was Director of Staff Benefits at the University of Georgia for most of her career. She later worked for a year as bookkeeper at Oconee County High School and in human resources for St. Mary's Healthcare System and the Walton County Board of Commissioners. She grew up in Royston Baptist Church and was most recently a member of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church in Watkinsville.
In addition to her father, Ms. Hanley was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Strickland; and nephew, Aaron Strickland.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her son, John Thomas "Jay" Hanley III of Watkinsville; brothers, Raymond Strickland (Margie) of Waynesboro, VA and Doug Strickland (Sandy) of Royston; nieces, Carla Rothmann, Cassie Schlager and Sherri Cheek (Joey); great-nephews, Nicholas Schlager and Waylon Cheek; great-nieces, Natasha Rothmann and Montana Cheek; and lifelong best friend, Beverly Pierce.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens and Saturday, May 11 from 12-2 p.m. at Royston Baptist Church, 767 Church St., Royston.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at Royston Baptist Church with Rev. Raymond Strickland and Rev. Dr. Lowrie Welton officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Ashford Memorial Methodist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 344, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or Royston Baptist Church, 767 Church St., Royston, GA 30662.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 9, 2019