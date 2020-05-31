Jane Thurmond Braswell
1929 - 2020
LOCAL ARTIST DIES:

JANE THURMOND BRASWELL

Jane Thurmond Braswell, age 90 of Athens, Georgia died May 24, 2020. Jane was born September 19, 1929 in Athens, Georgia. Jane attended Clarke County Schools and North Georgia College in Dahlonega. She was a member of the Athens First Methodist Church, and Boggs Chapel Methodist Church. Jane was an Art Student of Mr. Jack Parr of Athens for many years. Her favorite subjects to paint were horse and rider portraits. Jane rode with the Belle Meade Hunt in Thompson, Georgia. Jane worked on the family beef cattle farm on the Jefferson River Road and taught Archery at the Fritz Orr camp in Atlanta. Jane also held a Private Pilots License. Her flight training was conducted at Benn Epps Field in Athens.

Jane is survived by her son Ralph M. Braswell III, and daughter Molly Ann Braswell deVivero, son in law, Paul deVivero and daughter in law Dr. Lorraine Braswell. Jane has three grandchildren: Matthew Braswell (Tiffany), Justin Braswell (Erin), and Alison deVivero Devore (Robby). Jane has four great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson.

For the past twenty years, Jane has resided in Oviedo, Florida and then at the Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community in Altoona, Florida.

Jane's cremated remains will be returned to Athens for private burial. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jane's memory to the Charity or cause of your choice.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
