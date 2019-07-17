|
Dr. Janet Lee Griffin 1959 - 2019 Dr. Janet Lee Griffin, 60, Athens, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 15, 2019, after an unexpected short illness. A native to Georgia, Dr. Griffin grew up in Atlanta, then headed west for medical school at The University of California Santa Cruz, where she graduated with honors. She was a doctor of internal medicine practicing in California, Florida and the Northeast Georgia area for over 30 years. Throughout her life, she enjoyed activities such as horseback riding, cooking, entertaining and was always the life of the party. She made a positive impact on many lives through her medical practice, friendships, and active support of the Athens and surrounding communities, but her favorite activity was being a wonderful mom. To Janet, everyone was family and accepted with open arms. She was preceded in death by her parents Kitty and Clint Griffin. She leaves behind two daughters, Hayley (21) and Alexa Whitmore (17). Visitation will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Athens First United Methodist Church with a Memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Griffin to help support the educational and other expenses of her daughters. Donations can be made via gofundme.com to the "Dr. Janet Griffin Memorial Fund". Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 17, 2019