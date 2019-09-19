|
1935 - 2019 Janet M. Chafin, age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 17th in Pruitt Health Grandview.
Janet was born and raised in Jefferson and lived most of her life in Athens. She attended The Church in Athens and was a homemaker.
Janet is survived by her husband, John Chafin; daughter, DeMaris Hardigree; grandchildren, Robyn Hardigree, and Jonathan Boersman; great grandchildren, Kelsey Hardigree and Taylor Cunningham.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM immediately follow by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Lee McNeil officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019