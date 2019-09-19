Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Chafin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Chafin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Chafin Obituary
1935 - 2019 Janet M. Chafin, age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 17th in Pruitt Health Grandview.

Janet was born and raised in Jefferson and lived most of her life in Athens. She attended The Church in Athens and was a homemaker.

Janet is survived by her husband, John Chafin; daughter, DeMaris Hardigree; grandchildren, Robyn Hardigree, and Jonathan Boersman; great grandchildren, Kelsey Hardigree and Taylor Cunningham.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM immediately follow by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Lee McNeil officiating.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now