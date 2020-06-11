My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Janet "Kay" Robertson, 75, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, to the late Elmer and Fern LeMond.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Yancey Robertson. She is survived by her sister, Karen Millman; two nieces, Lori Swanger (Michael) and Jen MacQueen; two great-nieces, Peyton and Emily; a great-nephew, Thierry; and two cousins, Sue and Becky Kelley.
Kay loved and taught school for over 30 years and retired from Chase Street Elementary School in Athens, Georgia, Clark County Board of Education.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Pastor Tommy Ross will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that expressions of sympathy be made in Kay's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, https://www.npcf.us/.
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville - www.mowells.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.