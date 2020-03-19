Home

Janet Tiller


1959 - 2020
Janet Tiller Obituary
1959 - 2020 Janet Lee Tiller, aka "Whippoorwill", beloved wife, mother, sister, free spirit, and artist completed her earthly journey on March 16, 2020. She leaves behind many loved ones including her husband, Joe Tiller; children Edmond Baker, Ginger Baker, and Josie Tiller; grandson Anthony Neese; stepchildren; Michael Tiller, and Stephanie Tiller; brothers and sisters; Ricky and Rhonda Collins, Joe and Lisa Collins, Susan and Kevin Greer, and Frances Bonds. She was truly one of a kind and will be fondly remembered by all that were lucky enough to know her. In memory of Janet, be a light unto this world, spreading love and joy along your journey. Smith Funeral Home,Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
