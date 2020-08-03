Ms.Janice L. Stewart age, 65 of Athens Ga. passed on July 27, 2020A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.She is survived by her loving daughter, Dionne Lee, four grandchildren (raised in the home), Jaquavias Bolds, Jakwon Mapp, Jakaya Lee, and Jaylen Lee, and a great niece, Jade Freeman; two great-grandchildren, Jazlynn Bolds and Jream Bolds; three sisters, Patricia (Willie) Pierce, Cheryl (Theotis) Johnson, and Renee Howard; three brothers, Gregory Stewart, Michael (Mary) Stewart, and James Stewart, Jr.; and a host of loving relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.