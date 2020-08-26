1/1
Janice Marie Whitehead
1958 - 2020
Janice Marie Whitehead age, 62 of Athens GA passed on August 19 , 2020

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020

From 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home family will be present from 5:00 to 7:00 .

Survivors include her Parents, Gene and Rosa Whitehead, children; Ka-Wanda Clark and Tavoris Whitehead siblings,

Gary (Yvette)Whitehead and Michell Whitehead, grandchildren; Ky'mora Clark ,Tyler Whitehead and Karter Faust 11 nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapels Athens is in Charge of Arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
August 25, 2020
To the Family of Janice Whitehead..
I'm very so to hear about the loss of Janice,im just lost with my words and my thoughts. It really hurts to hear this. I've known her all my life.. Not only growing up in the neighborhood but we ended up being next door neighbors when she gave birth to Tavorius. We would sit, laugh and talk alot before she went to work and seems like that's all she did.. Was work! Bless her ♥ Hope you all remember me, Elaine from Rose Street Street. It was a great joy knowing Janice and she always kept me laughing. You all have my deepest condolences & will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandra Elaine Bowers
Neighbor
