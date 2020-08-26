To the Family of Janice Whitehead..

I'm very so to hear about the loss of Janice,im just lost with my words and my thoughts. It really hurts to hear this. I've known her all my life.. Not only growing up in the neighborhood but we ended up being next door neighbors when she gave birth to Tavorius. We would sit, laugh and talk alot before she went to work and seems like that's all she did.. Was work! Bless her ♥ Hope you all remember me, Elaine from Rose Street Street. It was a great joy knowing Janice and she always kept me laughing. You all have my deepest condolences & will always be in my thoughts and prayers.

Sandra Elaine Bowers

Neighbor