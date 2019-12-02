|
1949 - 2019 Janis Anne Hawes Reynolds, 70, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Washington, GA, she was the daughter of the late J. Marvin Hawes Sr. (Mary) and Janelle C. Maxwell (George), mother to the late Joel E. Reynolds and sister to the late Jesse M. Hawes, Jr. (Susan).
Mrs. Reynolds was a graduate of Lincoln High School of Lincolnton, GA and received her BS in Education from the University of Georgia and her MS in Education from Piedmont College. She taught early childhood and elementary education at George Walton Academy in Monroe, Social Circle City Schools and Oglethorpe County Elementary School. Mrs. Reynolds accepted Christ at the age of 10 and was a member of Blairsville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two children: Jennifer R. (Alan) Sanders of Blairsville, GA and Jason P. (Rhonda) Reynolds of Waxhaw, NC; grandchildren: Catherine, Claire, Caleb and Caroline Sanders, Tanner and Caden Reynolds; nephews: Joseph (Sheri) Hawes of Monroe, GA, Justin (Jennifer) Hawes of Appling, GA; great niece and nephews: Sara Hawes and Spence Hawes, both of Monroe, GA; Bentley Hawes of Appling, GA.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with Dr. Fred Lodge officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 until 1 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International Blairsville, First Baptist Church Youth Mission Trips or the Ovarian Cancer Research, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephns.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019